Pakistan rejects India’s latest action to change demography of IoK

Pakistan strongly condemned and rejected the latest Indian action – Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Order 2020 – which is termed as an attempt to illegally change the demographic structure of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK).

According to a press release issued by the Foreign Office of Pakistan, the so-called order was another illegal step by India to settle non-Kashmiris in IoK by changing the domicile laws.

FO Spokesperson said, “This is a clear violation of international law, including the 4th Geneva Convention,” adding that the Indian action was a continuation of India’s illegal and unilateral steps since August 5, 2019.

The spokesperson further said that Kashmiris in the occupied territory have outrightly rejected the new law as unacceptable, adding, “Indeed, the Kashmiris will never accept such blatant usurpation of their fundamental rights and attempts to change their demography and distinct identity.”

The FO noted that the latest Indian action was particularly reprehensible as New Delhi was taking advantage of the international community’s focus on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and advance with BJP’s sinister Hindutva agenda.

The FO urged the United Nations and the international community to take immediate cognizance of the Indian action. It added that India should be prevented from changing the demography of the occupied territory, and held accountable for its persistent violations of international law.

“On its part, Pakistan will continue to highlight India’s state terrorism in IOK and its denial of the fundamental freedoms and inalienable right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people,” said the FO.

The Indian government on Wednesday announced a new set of laws for the disputed territory that grants domicile rights to Indian citizens in the region.

The announcement comes nearly eight months after the Indian government revoked special status of occupied Kashmir and put the territory under strict lockdown.