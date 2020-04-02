PM to chair 7th NCC meeting today via video conference

Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair a 7th meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) today through video conference.

The prime minister will once again chair the meeting over the ongoing epidemic coronavirus in the country. The meeting will be attended by chief ministers of all provinces, chairman NDMA, and federal ministers.

The provincial chief ministers and the AJK Prime Minister will attend the meeting. The meeting will also dilate upon the transportation of goods in the current situation.

During the previous NCC meeting, the decision of whether to soften lockdown in all provinces or not would be taken on Monday.

The lockdown and restrictions in the country were also extended till 14th April. All shopping malls, markets, and other business places have been closed in most parts of the country in order to restrict public gatherings.

The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan continues to increase reaching 2,245 nationwide. Punjab has the highest number of infections with 845 cases followed by Sindh with 712 patients.