British man jailed for coughing on police official

A man in the United Kingdom who coughed at a police officer and threatened to infect him with coronavirus has been handed a six months jail sentence.

The case is believed to be the first jail sentence in London related to the novel coronavirus-assault involving a police officer.

Adam Lewis, 55, was sentenced under a specific law governing assaults against emergency workers, which was introduced in November 2018 and carries a maximum jail term of 12 months.

He was stopped after allegedly trying the door handles of cars in central London on Tuesday afternoon, by a policeman who then tried to stop and search him.

Lewis smashed a bottle of wine he was holding on the floor and then verbally threatened the officer, according to a statement from London’s Metropolitan Police.

“I am covid (19 positive) and I am going to cough in your face and you will get it,” he reportedly said, before coughing on the police officer.

Lewis then tried to spit in the officer’s face and threatened to bite him, the Met said.

He was arrested and appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

A higher police official said that these types of assaults are thankfully a rare occurrence, and he hoped that the sentence would convey a strong message that it will not be tolerated.

So far, coronavirus has claimed lives of more than 2,300 people and has affected more than 29,000 people. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Health Minister are also affected by the deadly virus.