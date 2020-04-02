Daily Times

KP to release 121 Taftan returnees tomorrow: Taimur Jhagra

Web Desk

Health and Finance Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Taimur Jhagra has said that the province will release 121 Taftan returned patients tomorrow (Friday) after completing quarantine in Dera Ismail Khan and Peshawar.

Taimur Jhagra took to Twitter and said, “As the country battles the virus, there will be many low moments, but we must celebrate the successes along the way, and this is as big as they come.”

In another tweet, the minister said that out of these pilgrims several were from Punjab, Sindh and Islamabad. Despite this, he said, the KP government acted in national interest and did not abandon them.

“Because once here transporting them back would have exposed many other people across Pakistan to risk,” he added.

 

