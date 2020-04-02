‘Shoot them dead’: Philippine President won’t tolerate violators of lockdown

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has warned violators of coronavirus lockdown measures that they could be shot for causing trouble, and said abuse of medical workers was a serious crime that would not be tolerated.

In a televised address, Mr Duterte said it was vital that everyone cooperates and follows home quarantine measures, as the authorities try to slow the contagion and spare the country’s fragile health system from being overwhelmed.

The World Health Organization says 96 people have died from the coronavirus in the Philippines, a country of 105 million people, and medical officers are warning of an impending crisis if help doesn’t come soon.

The Philippines reported its first case of the coronavirus to the World Health Organization in late January, and its first death just days later.

More than 50 million people are now living under lockdown rules imposed by President Rodrigo Duterte, who last week secured powers to unlock billions of dollars of emergency funds. Schools and shopping malls have closed, mass gathering are banned and people across Luzon have been told to stay home.

Notably, Philippines on Tuesday recorded its largest daily increase in coronavirus deaths and infections, as it awaited the arrival of a Chinese medical team to support its embattled frontline health care workers.

Philippine hospitals are struggling with a shortage of protective gear, manpower and testing capacity, as are medical facilities around the world. At least 13 doctors have died as of Tuesday and the Philippine Medical Association estimates that over 5 per cent of health workers are currently under quarantine due to Covid-19.