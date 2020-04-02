Top businessmen seek relief amid lockdown

The top businessmen of the country on Wednesday asked the government to resolve their liquidity crunch through immediate release of tax refunds and granting more concessions on principle and mark-up of outstanding loan.

The meeting was also participated by Dr. Waqar Massod Khan, Ali Jameel, Mian M. Mansha, Shahid Hussain, Shahzad Saleem,Bashir Ali Muhammad, Ali Habib, Aurangzeb, Tariq Saigol, Almas Hyder, Shahid Soorty, Fawad Anwer, Saqib Sherazi, Tariq Habib and senior officials of ministries of finance, commerce and FBR.

In a video conference with Advisor to PM on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and Advisor to PM on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood on Wednesday, the country’s top businessmen from Punjab complained that they were unable to transport their goods to Karachi if they possessed any demand for export order.

On the other hand, the businessmen hailing from Karachi asked the government that they should also be allowed to run their industrial units.

According to official announcement made by Finance Ministry after the meeting, the business community, shared with the adviser finance the current situation of their businesses and the issues they had been facing because of a global slump in business activities. It was briefed to the meeting that the daily wagers and SME sector is the worst hit during the crisis.

The participants deliberated upon a feasible plan to distribute the amount earmarked in the prime minister’s relief package for the daily wagers and laborers (Rs200 billion) to support them in the scenario of lesser business activities in the country. The participants from the business community committed to take care of their daily wagers with the help of the government and promised to fulfill their social responsibilities in the hour of need.