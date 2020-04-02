Crackdown orders against persons involved in selling donated Ration

Karachi: Additional Inspector General Karachi Police Ghulam Nabi Memon on Wednesday ordered to crackdown against the persons who are involved in selling Ration after collecting it from different welfare organizations. Sources said that AIG Karachi issued directives to Zonal IGs and district SSPs for ensuring that distribution of ration should be preferred at door to door in early hours from 4 am to 7 am only to avoid gatherings and should not be distributed at any open places at all.

He directed Karachi Police Officials to encourage the welfare organizations for distribution of ration as per the decided mechanism of the Provincial Government.

It was also directed to the officials for gearing up the mechanism of intelligence and collection of information from Underprivileged areas regarding the shortage of food.

As per officials, AIG Karachi is taking a personal interest in collecting information and pointing out the residents who are facing food shortage in this regard AIG Special Branch would also collect the data and share the same with respective areas of Police Officials.

Moreover, he directed District SSPs for ensuring deployment of police at the markets and banks by taking the market associations on board to avoid any incident of robbery.