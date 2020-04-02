Usman Dar says 90,000 have applied for ‘Tigers Force’

Special Advisor to Prime Minister, Usman Dar revealed that we have received 90,000 applications for Prime Minister’s ‘Corona Relief Tigers Force’.

وزیراعظم عمران خان کی “کرونا ریلیف ٹائیگر فورس” کا حصہ بننے کے خواہش مند افراد متوجہ ہوں۔ pic.twitter.com/KkpQ6iMFSE — Usman Dar (@UdarOfficial) March 30, 2020

Volunteers can register through the Citizen’s Portal, Special Advisor Usman Dar announced.

Dar has himself registered as a volunteer for the Tiger Force.

“The youth are invited to become a part of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Tiger Force,” he said on the occasion.

“Volunteers are requested not to fill out any fake forms for the registration. The Citizen’s Portal is the only authority dealing with registrations for the Tiger Force,” he stated.

The ministry also revealed that young senators will also register on the portal. He added that the force will be above political lines when it takes shape.

A control room has been set up in the Prime Minister’s Office to coordinate operations. Monitoring teams are also being put together.