PSX announces only one trading session on Friday

The Pakistan Stock Exchange has announced that only one trading session would be held on Friday.

In a notice sent here to all the TRE holders here the other day about the designated time schedule (DTS) of the exchange for Fridays, the PSX said the revised DTS shall take effect from Friday (tomorrow) and shall remain applicable till further notice.

All concerned are requested to please note the above. This notification is in line with the earlier notice dated March 25, 2020, concluded the notice.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Wednesday continued with bullish trend for the second consecutive day and KSE 100 index closed at 29,505.57 points with the positive change of 273.94 points (0.94 %).

The shares of most of the companies belonging to automobile assemblers closed at either their respective upper circuits or near their upper locks.

The shares of different companies related to oil and gas exploration, oil and gas marketing, insurance, bank, fertilizers, and glass & ceramics showed mixed response.

A total of 193,711,949 shares were traded compared to the trade 221,865,742 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at 6.694 billion as compared to Rs 7.356 billion during last trading day.

As many as 358 companies’ shares were traded, out of which 214 recorded gain and 122 sustained losses whereas the share price of 22 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Maple Leaf with a volume of 24,646,500 shares and price per share of Rs 21.07, Hascol petrol with a volume of 17,936,000 and price per share of Rs 11.78 and Unity foods Ltd with a volume of 10,231,000 and price per share of Rs 9.74.

Mari Petroleum recorded maximum increase in terms of price with Rs 59.56 increase per share, closing at Rs 950.66 while Indus Motor Co was runner-up with the increase of Rs 54.71 per share, closing at Rs 784.24. Nestle Pakistan recorded maximum decrease of Rs 100 per share, closing at Rs 6600 whereas prices of Sapphire Fiber decreased by Rs 32.99 per share closing at Rs 541.01.