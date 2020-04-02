Garment exporter Bangladesh faces $6 billion hit as world retailers cancel orders

Bangladesh, the second-largest apparel producer after China, is set to lose roughly $6 billion in export revenue this financial year amid cancellations from some of the world’s largest brands and retailers, two major industry bodies said on Tuesday. The two groups, which represent the vast majority of the readymade garment and knitwear manufacturers in the country, said cancellations were increasing daily amid coronavirus-driven lockdowns globally, and these risked jeopardizing millions of jobs in the poor South Asian nation. Low wages have helped Bangladesh build its garment industry, with some 4,000 factories employing 4 million workers. Garment exports accounted for $34.12 billion, or 84% of the country’s overall exports of $40.53 billion, in the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019. “We’ve lost more than $3 billion due to the crisis. All our orders until July have been cancelled or suspended,” Mohammad Hatem, vice president of Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA), said.