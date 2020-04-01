No contradictions, please

Everybody understands all the complications and limitations that the government faces in the fight against the coronavirus. But it seems there are certain contradictions in the government’s narrative that must be ironed out rather urgently. For example, as province after province follows Sindh in enforcing as complete a lockdown as possible, why does the centre still disagree with the practice and, indeed, continue to advise openly against it. Even Punjab, where the prime minister’s blue eyed holds the chief minister’s portfolio, and where according to overwhelming popular opinion only the PM’s own will is implemented, is taking the same steps as the PPP government in Sindh and limiting movement as much as possible.

When, then, should people make of the obvious disconnect between PTI in Islamabad and PTI in Punjab? And why wouldn’t media, especially social media, take to speculation; especially now since people really have nothing better to do? But since at the end of the day people are inconvenienced and PIT’s own image is harmed, one can only wonder why the ruling party is acting quite like it is in the present circumstances. The fight against the virus demands unity across the political spectrum and PTI is right, indeed, in stressing that the opposition should put politics of agitation away for another day. But it hurts its own position when there are such contradictions within its own fold.

That’s not all. Apparently the federal government does not quite trust the number of people that the Punjab government claims have been tested in the province so far. It turns out that Punjab boasts much higher numbers than the rest put together. And, going by reports in the press, even Prime Minister’s Adviser on Health Dr Zafar Mirza has been left wondering just where Punjab came up with such high numbers. According to Punjab CM Sardar Buzdar, the province had conducted 14,890 tests by March 30. But according to the National Institute of Health (NIH), which coordinates with all provinces on a daily basis, the number for the whole country stood at 14,685 as of March 31, one day after Punjab’s claim. In fact, according to NHS the total number of tests in Punjab was only 2,500 till March 31, which is not very impressive at all. How could this even happen? Surely the centre gets its numbers from provinces. And if the CM’s claim is so different from the centre’s, where exactly are the other numbers coming from? How does the government think people will react when they get to know of such things? It is of the utmost importance that such problems are settled at once or the entire fight against the pandemic could be compromised. *