PIA receives green light for partially resume international flights from tomorrow

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has been given permission to partially resume its flight operations to help repatriate citizens stranded abroad, it emerged on Wednesday.

Initially, only New Islamabad International Airport will be used to operate international flights amid the Coronavirus lockdown.

As per sources, 2 chartered flights carrying 400 passengers including officials of the Canadian High Commission will take off from Islamabad to Toronto after the resumption of flight operations. All passengers will be provided masks and gloves during the flight.