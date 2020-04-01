Lockdown to remain imposed in Pakistan till April 14: Asad Umer

KARACHI: Planning Minister Asad Umar has said that the restrictions imposed across the country by the government to counter spread of coronavirus will continue till April 14.

The decision to extend the period of the restrictions was taken in a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC).

“The meetings of the NCC will be held regularly before 14 April to review the situation,” Umar said, while addressing a press conference alongside Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister of Pakistan on National Security Division and Strategic Policy Planning Moeed Yusuf.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan soared to 2081 after new cases were confirmed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Punjab with twenty-six deaths on Tuesday.

According to the national database, Punjab reported 32 new cases, pushing the province’s tally to 740 while GB’s tally rose to 184 following the emergence of 36 new cases.

Today, Punjab police put Raiwind city put under quarantine and shut down all general and medical stores, while no one is being allowed to leave their homes.

Even now more than 2,200 people of the tableeghi jamaat are present in the gathering, police said.

Adjacent to Raiwind city is a tableeghi mosque where it was suspected that 50 people have contracted the virus. Upon screening, it was discovered that 27 do have the virus.

Many people have either been shifted to the Kala Shah Kaku quarantine facility or a quarantine facility in Kasur.

A team of doctors is currently continuing testing of people to ascertain whether there are more people infected.