Doctor, seven others test positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The medical superintendent (MS) of Government Hospital Kohsar and eight other persons on Tuesday tested positive for coronavirus.

According to health department sources, Dr Suresh Kumar, the hospital’s sweeper and six others who have been identified as members of the Tableeghi Jamat have been infected by the viral virus.

The MS has been quarantined in his office while the others were shifted to different quarantine facilities set up in the city for further treatment.

Meanwhile, the District Administration declared three private hospitals and three hotels of Hyderabad as quarantine centres in the wake of an increasing number of coronavirus patients in the city.

According to a notification issued here by the deputy commissioner (DC), the first floor of Rajputana Hospital consisting of 70 rooms, first floor of ISRA Hospital consisting of 28 rooms, second floor of Memon Hospital consisting of 25 rooms as well as entires hotels, including Hyderabad Hotel Indus, Latifabad Hotel Crown and Hyderabad Hotel City Gate will function as quarantine facilities till further orders.

“In wake of the rapid increase in a number of patients suffering from COVID-19 throughout the country, the District Administration by exercising powers conferred under section-3 of Sindh Epidemic Disease Act 2014, has decided to declare above mentioned private hospitals and hotels a quarantine centres till further orders,” the notification stated.

As per the notification, Dr Nusrat Khowaja of Sindh Government Hospital Qasimabad, Qasimabad Assistant Commissioner (AC) Dr Iqbal Ansari, Shah Bhittai Hospital MS, Sindh Government Hospital Pareetabad MS Dr Abdul Hameed Abro and Hyderabad AC will look after all three private hospitals and quarantine centres as focal persons.