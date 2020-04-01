Combatting corona virus with generosity in Karachi

KARACHI: The city of lights, Karachi has always been famous because of generosity in every hard-times.

As per Chief Minister, Sindh’s orders lockdown has been more stringent due to this many daily wage earners as the street-vendors, hawkers, plumbers, barbers and waiters of local hotels and loaders haven’t earned any rupee for ten days.

While reporting, it was learned at many places and outside grocery stores in metropolis, people can be seen that after buying things or goods many Karchiities distributing foods, groceries, and money to the needy people on the main streets.

Despite Coronavirus pandemic people not rushing home after shopping or taking some daily usage goods they stay in a way and give some food and grocery to walking people, security guards and others who are walking on the road due to not availability of transport.

Daily Times learned that while handing over these generous request to the recipient, please Pray that the coronavirus vanishes soon. May Allah save from this pandemic.

One of the ladies who was in a car with his driver came to distribute some cooked foods in the area of Ibrahim Hyedri told that the pray of hungry one reaches Allah soon, May almighty bless upon all of us.

She said that we are not supposed to wait that Govt will do it, adding that “Now we need all hands on deck to help the daily-wage workers and laborers who will be significantly affected”.

Zohaib Khan a resident of Bhittai Colony told me that in our area, I made list of 260 needy families and I started calling the man who can contribute. By the blessing of Allah people are cooperating in it.

But in this scenario a mafia has also been active, such people may be found outside the grocery stores and busy roads of Defence and Clifton they collect the food and after some time a rickshaw or a man on the bike come to take the goods and they again sit and wait for another generous who will come with foods.