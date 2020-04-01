Whole nation stands with health workers: PM Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the whole nation stands with the health workers of the country.

While addressing the medical staff at the inauguration ceremony at the Cantonment General Hospital in Rawalpindi, the prime minister said that we would always stand by our doctors in this alarming situation. These workers were the topmost priority of the country, he said.

While speaking to doctors, the prime minister said that there was pressure on the health workers nowadays as these workers were on the front line in the fight against coronavirus globally, he added.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid with some official members visited different departments of the Cantonment General Hospital.

PM reviewed the facilities and briefed on the facilities available at the hospital. The up-gradation and renovation of the hospital is regarded as an essential step to providing better healthcare services to the patients.

Prime Minister said Pakistan is fortunate that China is giving us preference in the provision of the equipment after controlling the virus in its own land.