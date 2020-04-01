Two more COVID-19 patients recover in Karachi

At least five more patients of COVID-19 have recovered in Sindh’s capital, taking the total tally of recuperated patients to 54 in Sindh.

Earlier Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Law and Environment Murtaza Wahab in a tweet confirmed the news that two patients were recovered but now another three have recovered too.

Another 3 patients have recovered & their corona virus test has come negative. Now the total number of recovered patients in Sindh stand at 54. People should learn that isolation or social distancing is the only cure to corona virus. These 54 isolated themselves, can you? — SenatorMurtaza Wahab (@murtazawahab1) April 1, 2020

The first patient to recover from the novel coronavirus in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province says he was fortunate to get a new lease on life.

Adil Rehman, a 29-year old businessman from Khyber district, was discharged from the Police Services Hospital in Peshawar on Tuesday.

“I had no international travel history and don’t know how I was infected,” Rehman mentioned.

“On March 12, initially I had a high temperature along with tiredness and body aches. On the second day, there was severe pain in my throat.

“Due to the sore throat, I was unable to even eat anything,” he recalled, adding on the third day, he developed a dry cough, and on the fourth day, he experienced difficulty in breathing.

“When I felt that my situation had deteriorated, I went to a doctor in Peshawar, who immediately referred me to the Police Services Hospital on March 16, where they conducted a test and I was tested positive,” Rehman added.

The hospital was the first facility to be declared an isolation center for coronavirus patients by the provincial government.