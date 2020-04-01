Pakistan Stock Exchange off to a positive start

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday bounced back, as the KSE 100-Index gained 418.60 points so far.

When the market opened today, the KSE-100 Index was at 29231 for some time, but this positive trend could not be sustained for long. Due to a lack of business activity because of the lockdown, there is no sustainability in the bullish trend and the index had dropped sharply.

The first trading day of this week saw the stock market plunge due to the worsening economic conditions. The benchmark KSE 100 index declined by 86.18 points (0.31%) and closed at 28,038.39 points.

The bourse observed a downward trajectory in the early hours of trading and dropped over 257 points by noon. The indices dropped below the 28,000 level during intra-day trading before gaining momentum.

During the day, a total of 186,153,772 shares were traded on a day where the index at one point reached 29,334.55 but was also down as low as 28,023.39. This much-awaited change came as the PSX has been missing any consistency or a high note that could help moving towards wiping out or at least making some of the lost ground in the current month.

The total volume of shares was 127.645 million at a value of Rs3.856 billion. However, on Tuesday, the KSE-100 Index closed at 29,231.63 points after a bull-run at the PSX with a positive change of 1208.24 points.

The spread of COVID-19 has shaken financial markets and led to layoffs across the country. There are now more than 754,900 confirmed cases of the virus worldwide, and more than 36,500 have died from COVID-19, according to WHO.