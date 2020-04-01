Punjab govt sets up 1000-bed hospital at Lahore Expo Centre

The Punjab government has set up a 1000-bedded field hospital in Expo Centre Lahore due to the emerging cases of coronavirus patients.

صرف 9 دن میں ایکسپو سنٹر لاہور میں 1000 بیڈز پر مشتمل فیلڈ ہسپتال قائم یہ ہسپتال بطور triage بھی استعمال ہو گا تاکہ کورونا وائرس کی علامات والے مریضوں کو عام ہسپتالوں میں نہ جانا پڑے وزیراعلیٰ پنجاب آج ہسپتال کا دورہ کریں گے#PunjabCoronavirusUpdate pic.twitter.com/QnGPuce4q9 — Government of Punjab (@GOPunjabPK) April 1, 2020

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has directed setting up Triage Center at the Expo Center Field Hospital. She issued these directions during her visit on Tuesday.

CEO Mayo Hospital Prof Asad Aslam Khan, DG Rescue 1122, Assistant Commissioner Model Town and other officials of the department accompanied the Minister. Prof Asad Aslam and DG Rescue 1122 gave a briefing on the progress of establishing the Triage Center based on 1000-bedded Field Hospital at the Expo Center.

A Triage Center serves as the point where patients’ are prioritized for different sections based on severity of symptoms and condition in emergencies. The Government has set up a field hospital at the Expo Center where emergency arrangements have been made for COVID-19 patients. The Minister said, “The Rescue 1122 will make administrative arrangements at the Triage Center. Prof. Asad Aslam Khan will supervise the overall arrangements of Quarantine, Treatment, and the Triage Center.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had given the task to Lahore Division Commissioner Saif Anjum of establishing 1,000-bed field hospital at Expo Centre.

Last month, the Sindh government also established a field hospital at the Expo centre in the city due to the same cause. One hall of the centre was converted into an isolation centre and in the other hall, beds, medicines, and necessary equipment were arranged.