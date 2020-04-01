Prince Charles out of coronavirus self‑isolation after doctor gives all‑clear

The Prince of Wales has ended his self-isolation after testing positive for coronavirus last week, Clarence House announced.

Charles, 71, who developed mild symptoms about ten days ago, self-isolated at his Scottish home, Birkhall, for seven days after being tested last Monday. He received the positive test result the next day.

However, the Duchess of Cornwall, 72, remains in self-isolation until the end of the week in a separate part of Birkhall on the Queen’s Balmoral estate in Aberdeenshire, observing the advice to separate for 14 days.

A spokesman said: “Clarence House has confirmed today that, having consulted with his doctor, the Prince of Wales is now out of self-isolation.”

The Duchess of Cornwall, however, is still having to self-isolate as she has yet to show any symptoms of Covid-19.