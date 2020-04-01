Coronavirus outbreak is the world’s worst crisis since Second World War

No single Incident since the Second World War made so profound an impact on global events as the destruction of twin towers in New York. Not only it reshapes New York Downtown but the whole world in the context of political economy and all aspects of globalization and it reaches a to every person directly or indirectly.

No one had a thought or clue that without firing a single bullet or having major political or military movements and happenings, the whole world will face a transition which may continue for a long time beyond one can predict. Now a plasma comes here and everybody, whether he is President of the most powerful nation of the world or a common one from Africa Asia or elsewhere from the globe, has to change his routine and to be careful from even trusted love ones. Ladies and Gentlemen this is COVID-19 known as coronavirus.

Till Date As of 31st March 2020, more than 823,197 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in over 190 countries and territories, the death rate due to pandemic cross 42000 lives. More than 175000 people have since recovered. Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is an infectious disease caused by a newly discovered coronavirus. The name “coronavirus” is derived from Latin corona, meaning “crown” or “wreath”.

People may be sick with the virus for 1 to 14 days before developing symptoms. The most common symptoms of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are fever, tiredness, and dry cough. Most people (about 80%) recover from the disease without needing special treatment.

More rarely, the disease can be serious and even fatal. Older people, and people with other medical conditions (such as asthma, diabetes, or heart disease), maybe more vulnerable to becoming severely ill.

Most people infected with the COVID-19 virus will experience mild to moderate respiratory illness and recover without requiring special treatment. Older people and those with underlying medical problems like cardiovascular disease, diabetes, chronic respiratory disease, and cancer are more likely to develop serious illness.

The best way to prevent and slow down transmission is to be well informed about the COVID-19 virus, the disease it causes and how it spreads. Protect yourself and others from infection by washing your hands or using an alcohol-based rub frequently and not touching your face.

The COVID-19 virus spreads primarily through droplets of saliva or discharge from the nose when an infected person coughs or sneezes, so it’s important that you also practice respiratory etiquette (for example, by coughing into a flexed elbow).

For Corona “prevention is better than cure” only knows the successful method to get away from Pandemic

For this Wash your hands frequently Regularly and thoroughly clean your hands with an alcohol-based hand rub or wash them with soap and water. Why? Washing your hands with soap and water or using alcohol-based hand rub kills viruses that may be on your hands.

More Important is to Maintain social distancing at least 1 meter (3 feet) distance between yourself and anyone who is coughing or sneezing.

Why? When someone coughs or sneezes they spray small liquid droplets from their nose or mouth which may contain the virus. If you are too close, you can breathe in the droplets, including the COVID-19 virus if the person coughing has the disease.

Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth because Hands touch many surfaces and can pick up viruses. Once contaminated, hands can transfer the virus to your eyes, nose or mouth. From there, the virus can enter your body and can make you sick.

If you have fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical care early

Stay home if you feel unwell. If you have a fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical attention and call in advance.

Now The question on everyone’s minds is, when will human beings finally have the cure for the infection?

Chinese scientists were successful in sequencing the genetic material of Sars-CoV-2, the virus that causes the coronavirus. The coronavirus shares an estimated 80% to 90% of its genetic material with Sars. This is why it is known as Sars-CoV-2.

Humans have produced vaccines using the same method. Part of the whole of a virus (after being exposed to heat so that it is weakened) is injected into the human body so that antibodies can be produced. However, it does have its side effects as the virus remains in the human body longer, making the host sick.

The process of conducting human trials and tests is done in three phases. First, it involves testing the vaccine on a few healthy human volunteers and then, monitor them for side effects. Phase two consists of testing the vaccine on several hundreds of human beings, typically those who live in the country where the virus has spread. The third phase is conducting the tests on thousands of people.

At this time, there are no specific vaccines or treatments for COVID-19. However, there are many ongoing clinical trials evaluating potential treatments. Here in Pakistan Government approved efforts to experiment with the use of passive immunization therapies to treat coronavirus patients across the province.

The technique, supervised by hematologist Tahir Shamsi, will also be presented around the country for approval before a detailed strategy regarding it can be implemented in hospitals across the country.

Dr. Shamsi explained the method as “Under this technique, blood plasma from a healthy person is extracted and injected into the blood of a patient suffering from the coronavirus,” Passive Method is 100 years old and used even before the invention of vaccination method which is active immunization.

There is a lot of panic and fear of this pandemic but as every evil comes with some good, there are signs of the rapid decrease in air pollution even in major cities facing it like Beijing, New Delhi and Shanghai. The restoration Process of Ozone is also a happy gesture for nature lovers.

In conclusion, the world seems so far clueless as to when it will come up with a coronavirus vaccine. Scientists and governments are working on it but it seems clear, according to the opinion of medical experts that once the vaccines are available, the challenges won’t end. But until unless the vaccine is not invented we should have taken the precautionary measures by using a healthy diet which can make stronger our immune system as well as healthy nap (maximum 8 to 10 hours) drinking boil water and by keeping ourselves in isolation.