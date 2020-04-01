Punjab CM orders release of all those arrested for violating lockdown

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed to release all the citizens arrested for violating Section 144 during coronavirus campaign.

The Punjab Isaaf Imdad Programme has been started. The applicants will apply online/SMS and Rs 4000 will be paid to the needy family after verification. Meanwhile, cement factories have been exempted from the imposed restrictions due to coronavirus.

While giving a media briefing after chairing a meeting of the cabinet committee on coronavirus at Civil Secretariat, the chief minister stated that Rs10 billion have been earmarked for providing a grant to 25 lakh families under Punjab Insaaf Imdad Programme. It is not required to visit any office for seeking aid and there will be no governmental interference to ensure complete transparency, he maintained. He said the local government department will conduct antiseptic spray in seminaries and mosques. However, people should avoid going outside unnecessarily. The 100-bed field hospital at expo centre will be made functional tomorrow, he added. The chief minister told that the total number of confirmed coronavirus patients in Punjab is 662 and the situation is under control. The government will provide resources to medical researchers for the preparation of coronavirus vaccine and the SOPs of home-based quarantine will also be issued after consultation with the doctors coming from China.

The CM informed that district-level committees are being formed for the provision of PPEs in hospitals and quarantine centres. These committees would be comprised of Deputy Commissioners and other officials, he added. Around 1200 tests are been conducted daily in Punjab and the capacity of conducting 5000 to 7000 coronavirus tests will be achieved after the establishment of BSL-3 level labs at divisional level, he added.

The government appreciates all those performing duties for overcoming coronavirus pandemic, he said. To a question, he said that campaign is underway to deal with the hoarders. An emergency plan has been devised to deal with any untoward situation and supply of essentials will not be affected. He disclosed that the Punjab government initially contacted Dr Tahir Shamsi for consultations about the treatment of coronavirus. The experts are researching at the University of Health Sciences and Pakistan will surely succeed in preparing vaccine. He told that more than 10,000 recruitments will be immediately made in police and approved vacant posts will be filled in phases. Similarly, Rs 25 crore will be provided to police for investigation and operational matters. 500 single cabin pickups will be purchased for police and Rs75.57 crore will be provided in the next budget for procurement of additional 182 vehicles, he added. The under-construction building of police stations will be got completed and new buildings of 101 police stations will also be constructed after the transfer of government lands. He also assured that police khidmat centres will be made commensurate with the latest needs and steps will be taken to make police a public-friendly institution.

Separately, Usman Buzdar while taking important decision has approved new timing/schedule for the grocery and general stores in the province from the prevention of coronavirus. According to the new schedule general stores and grocery stores will remain open from 9 am to 5 pm. Medical stores and pharmacies will be exempted from new timing/schedule. New timing will be enforced from 1st of April. Decision for new timing has been taken for the protection of health and lives of the people. Government will take all possible measures for protecting the health and life of the people, CM concluded.

Meanwhile, Usman Buzdar visited Corona Crisis Management Cell at the Civil Secretariat. He was briefed that Corona Crisis Management Cell has been established to monitor the coronavirus situation in the province. Corona Crisis Management Cell is reviewing the situation at global, national, provincial and tehsil levels. He was further briefed that supply and demand of edibles and flour in different districts is also being monitored and the concerned departments are informed about the supply and requirements of commodities. Data of those who violated Section 144 has also been compiled in Corona Crisis Management Cell. The Chief Minister was briefed that 6154 FIRs has been registered across the province and action has been taken against more than 10,000 people for violating Section 144 imposed to deal with Coronavirus. Corona Crisis Management Cell has representatives of Rescue and other concerned departments. Usman Buzdar was informed that the situation arising due to the arrival of pilgrims from various places is also being monitored.

Separately, convener of expert forum constituted for conducting research on Coronavirus Prof. Dr. Mehmood Shaukat, Vice Chancellor University of Health Sciences Prof. Dr. Javaid Akram and other experts called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at Civil Secretariat. The chief minister was told that the manufacturing of PPE has been started in Punjab and it is in accordance with the international standards for safety from coronavirus. It is being made from reusable material. He directed to accelerate the manufacturing process of Personal Protection Equipment. It was disclosed in the special meeting that the mask of N95 level is also being manufactured locally.