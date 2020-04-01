Mir Javedur Rahman passes away after battle with lung cancer

Chairman and printer, publisher of the Jang Group, Mir Javedur Rahman, the eldest son of the late visionary Mir Khalilur Rahman, and elder brother of Jang Geo Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakilur Rahman, passed away in Karachi on Tuesday.

He was under treatment at a private hospital in Karachi and had been battling lung cancer.

Mir Javedur Rahman had inherited from his father, Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman, the twin qualities of being a fearless journalist and someone who would relentlessly pursue the truth.

Mir Javedur Rahman instilled the culture of free expression at the Jang Group and imprinted several important legacies on the heart of the organisation, chief of them being the value of service to the people.

President Arif Alvi on Tuesday afternoon offered sincere condolences to the Rahman family over the demise of Mir Javed ur Rahman and prayed for the departed soul.

Mir Javedur Rahman has unparalleled contributions for journalism in Pakistan, the president said in his condolence message on the demise of the Jang Group chief. “How sad. Mir Javed Rehman passed away. Very soft spoken and nice man. Had known him and his family all my life. Talked to family yesterday to find out about his health. May Allah give them the strength to bear this loss,” he tweeted.

PPP Punjab President Qamar Zaman Qaira has offered his condolences to the Rahman family on the demise of Mir Javedur Rahman, remembering Mir Javedur Rahman as a leader of journalists.

“Mir Javed ur Rahman led the Jang Group after the demise of his father. The demise of Mir Javed ur Rahman heralds the end of an era in fearless journalism,” Qaira told Geo News in his condolence message.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif also offered his condolences over the demise of Mir Javedur Rahman, saying that he had the honour of leading a group that had always stood by Pakistan.

“The services of Mir Javedur Rahman for journalism and for the people of Pakistan cannot be forgotten. The demise of Mir Javedur Rahman has created a void that can never be filled,” Sharif said in his message.