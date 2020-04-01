Pakistan Navy contributes to Corona Relief Fund

While the country is combating coronavirus pandemic, Pakistan Navy has also lined-up its resources to counter implications of coronavirus across the country. In this perspective, Pakistan Navy has decided to contribute in Corona Relief Fund.

Vehemently demonstrating the nobility, Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi will donate one month salary in Corona Relief Fund raised to combat the pandemic. Besides, officers of the rank of Vice Admiral to Commodore will contribute their three days salary, whereas officers of Captain rank and below including Civilian officers will donate two days salary in the wake of national noble cause. In addition, Chief Petty Officers, Sailors and Navy Civilian staff will also contribute their one day salary in the Corona Relief Fund.

Meanwhile, Peshawar Zalmi Chairman Javed Afridi has announced to donate ten million rupees to the Prime Minister’s Corona Relief Fund.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Javed Afridi said that Zalmi Foundation would donate Rs 10 million to the Corona Relief Fund.

He hoped that every Pakistani would be able to play his role in these difficult times and he also requested them to contribute to the Corona Relief Fund.

The Chairman Peshawar Zalmi also requested everyone to stay home and take all precautions.

Meanwhile, an awareness campaign against the coronavirus was also underway through Peshawar Zalmi, as several Zalmi star cricketers have released special video messages to educate the masses.

The awareness campaign was being done in languages including English, Sindhi and Pashto from all Zalmi Platforms. Also, the employees of Sindh Industrial Trading (SITE) on the direction of Sindh Minister for Industries & Commerce & Cooperative Department and Anti-Corruption Jam Ikram Dharejo deposited a cheque of over 2.1 million rupees has been deposited in the Corona Emergency Fund of the Chief Minister.

Dharejo in a statement on Tuesday welcoming the sentiment of the employees, said that the entire nation is currently suffering from the Coronavirus crisis and in this difficult time we have to help those in distress with this spirit.

He said that we as a nation can only cope with a disaster like the Coronavirus. The Government of Sindh is providing all possible help to the poor and the needy while living in limited resources, he added. The provincial minister said that in such a difficult time, the philanthropists should come forward and help the government of Sindh and deposit donations to the Coronavirus Emergency Fund of CM Sindh.