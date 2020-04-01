Nasir Shah urges PM Imran to rename Tiger Forc

Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Housing &Town Planning, Religious Affairs, Forest and Wildlife Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, while reacting to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s decision to form a Tiger Force to stop the spread of coronavirus, said that Imran Khan had already used the name of Tigers on previous occasions, adding that people would certainly voice reservations against the name of this force. Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that People from all over the country would appreciate if Imran Khan named this force Pakistan Volunteers Force instead of Tigers Force. Provincial Minister for Information said that it was much better that instead of creating a Tiger Force, the distribution of rations amongst the needy people and the creation of awareness amongst the masses should be done by utilizing the services of local government representatives. There were a large number of municipal employees in local bodies to cope with these emergencies, he said.