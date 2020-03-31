Court rejects Faryal Talpur’s plea to unfreeze her bank accounts

An Islamabad accountability court has turned down PPP leader Faryal Talpur’s plea to unfreeze her bank accounts which were previously frozen in the fake bank accounts and money laundering case. Judge Azam Khan heard the case on Tuesday.

The PPP leader had approached the court after her release on bail, asking it to unfreeze her bank accounts of her children. During the hearing, NAB opposed Talpur’s appeal.

After hearing the arguments of both the parties, the court ordered the restoration of the accounts of Talpur’s children but denied doing so for her. Meanwhile, an accountability court on Tuesday exempted the family of Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani from court appearance amid coronavirus outbreak, ARY News reported.

As per details, wife, three daughters and the son of Agha Siraj file exemption plea from court appearance in assets case due to COVID-19 spread. “We cannot appear before the court due to critical situation after the virus outbreak.” The court adjourned the hearing of the case till April 29 after accepting Durrani family’s plea. On October 12, last year, the court had issued arrest warrants of family members of Agha Siraj Durrani in assets beyond means reference. Speaker Sindh Assembly had been nabbed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on February 20 in a case pertaining to assets beyond known income.

On July 20 last year, the anti-corruption body had ordered an inquiry on charges of corruption against the Sindh Assembly speaker.

According to a NAB statement, three separate inquiries were initiated against Durrani.

One inquiry pertains to allegations of accumulation of assets beyond known sources of income by the PPP leader, while the second pertains to illegal appointments of 352 on government posts. Meanwhile, the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of a post-arrest bail petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Hamza Shahbaz in assets beyond means case.

The bench comprising Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem and Justice Farooq Haider heard the petition and adjourned the hearing till April 7.

During the hearing, the LHC Judge said that the Supreme Court had rejected all high court orders relating to the release of under-trial prisoners amidst the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The LHC argued Hamza’s advocate to tell the court how bail plea is acceptable for hearing after the apex court orders. At which, Hamza Shahbaz’s lawyer told the court that he will assist the bench after going through the SC verdict. The court then adjourned the hearing till April 7.

The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) stalwart Hamza Shahbaz Sharif on March 28 had filed precautionary bail in assets beyond means case amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in the world and the country.

Hamza Shahbaz filed the petition through Advocate Amjad Pervaiz, wherein National Accountability Bureau chairman and others were made a party. It must be noted that the NAB had arrested PML-N leader in the assets beyond income case on June 11, 2019, after LHC had turned down his applications for extension in interim bail.

On Feb 25, the Lahore High Court (LHC) rejected the bail plea of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz in assets beyond means case. On the other hand, a fresh medical report of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was submitted in an accountability court in Islamabad.

It has been stated in the report that the erstwhile premier has been advised by doctors to remain in self-isolation in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The report says that Nawaz Sharif is likely to get affected by the epidemic due to age factor and he cannot be taken to hospital as well.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo was scheduled for heart checkup at the University Hospital Geneva. The dose of cardiac medicines of Nawaz Sharif has been increased and his veins have shrunk, the report said.