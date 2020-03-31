Opposition should refrain from doing politics over COVID-19: Governor

While suggesting the opposition to wait for the time of doing politics, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that it is totally wrong, if opposition imagines corona destruction will be damaging for government only, and God forbid, if the virus spreads further it will be damaging for all.

Defeating coronavirus will be the victory of government, opposition and 220 million Pakistanis. Once get rid of corona crisis then do politics. The opposition must give positive input to curb corona but refrain from doing politics. Corona will continue to spread till the people come out of their homes. Strict action will be taken against hoarders and no one will be spared in this regard.

He was talking to media after the businessmen Chaudhry Zaffar Mahmood, Shabbir Hussain and Qazi Khalid handed him over 50,000 soaps for distribution among the poor people at Governor House Lahore. Sarwar Foundation Vice Chairperson Begum Perveen Sarwar was also present on this occasion.

Sarwar said that war against corona is not the war of government alone but of all. If people do not take corona as serious then it will be impossible to control this virus because when a person comes out of his home, he and others get more vulnerable to corona that is why government has taken difficult decisions just to protect the people from corona. Educational institutions including universities and business centres have been closed down to prevent from corona and government is still taking all necessary measures against dreadful virus.

Responding to a question, Sarwar said that no doubt, corona is spreading speedily all over the world for which it is necessary to follow government’s advisories and guidelines to remain safe from this pandemic. Chinese example is before us, as they succeeded in controlling corona by adopting safety measures only and people of Pakistan also have the only way of precautionary measures against corona.

He said, “I have many a times mentioned that today Pakistan is faced with difficult time therefore opposition should refrain from political points scoring, because this is the time to get united to defeat corona. Once we get rid of this crisis then opposition will do politic and we also do the same. But politics at this critical stage is no way in the interest of the nation and the country.” He added that those criticizing our government must observe the situation in America and other developed countries as well.

To another question, Sarwar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has given a categorical message that hoarding will not be tolerated and stern action will be taken in this regard.