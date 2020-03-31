Imran fighting against himself, national institutions: Durrani

Former federal minister and National Kashmir Alliance (NKA) Chairman Muhammad Ali Durrani has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed the nation against the policies and steps of his own government, adding that the prime minister had been running a public campaign against the measures being taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country.

Responding to the recent address of the prime minister to the nation on Tuesday, Durrani said it was ironic that instead of uniting the nation at this tragic situation, Imran Khan had not only been creating chaos and conflicts but also waging a war against the very responsibilities conferred on him as a premier. Durrani lamented that national institutions were fighting against coronavirus but the PM was fighting against them. He asked the provincial assemblies to pass resolutions condemning the PM for ridiculing the provinces over their steps taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus, adding that members of parliament should take immediate notice of his irresponsible attitude. He said the provinces which were the federating units and the national institutions were displaying a criminal negligence by displaying silence over such irresponsible actions of Imran Khan that could cause loss of millions of innocent lives.

Durrani wondered why the PM was adding fuel to the fire which had engulfed the nation after the attack of coronavirus, adding that the premier was actually making the masses realise that at the time when the whole nation was deeply panicked, the country was being steered by a person who was unable to think and act rationally. Durrani said Imran Khan made the mockery of Pakistan before the whole world by misquoting the apology offered by Indian PM Modi. He said the creation of Tiger Force showed that the PM was proverbially digging the well despite that the house was consumed by the fire.

Meanwhile, Durrani expressed deep grief over the demise of Mir Javedur Rahman, the elder brother of Mir Shakilur Rahman. In his condolence message to the grieved mother and Mir Shakilur Rahman, Muhammad Ali Durrani said Mir Javedur Rahman was the leader of the largest media group of the country which had been guiding the Muslims of both India and Pakistan for over 81 years on the ideological foundations of Muslims, intellectual progress and social affairs. He said Mir Javedur Rahman and his family had the honour of being the head of a media group which had never bowed down before the powers to surrender freedom of expression and the public interests. He said the services of Mir Javedur Rahman, his illustrious father Mir Khalilur Rahman and other family members would always be remembered in country’s history. He said death of Mir Javedur Rahman was more tragic since it occurred at a time when his brother Mir Shakilur Rahman was in prison struggling for the freedom of media against the oppressive rulers. He prayed the Almighty to bless the departed soul with eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss.