Sindh police officers concerned over deduction for donation of Corona fund

KARACHI: Over deduction for donation of Corona fund Sindh police constables and inspectors have their concerns.

At the day of announcing lock down in Karachi the chief minister also had announced that all the government officers of grade BPS-21 would donate half of their salary while the employees of grade BPS-11 to 20 would contribute 10 percent salary while employees from grade BPS-1 to Grade 16 would contribute 5 percent salary.

By which sum of Rs1.7 billion was deducted from the salaries of employees of provincial government .

According to Police man who was standing at round about of Kornagi Crossing told Daily Times that what kind of justice is this we are doing our duties more than routine hours in spite of this salaries are being deducted how we will fulfill the requirements of our family .

Another Police inspector said that why always such funds deduct from poor employees salaries; why Govt dont deduct the salaries of Senators and Parliamentarians.

He mentioned that salaries must not be deducted from BPS-1 to BPS-14 because these employees really belong to middle class families and they are also spending their lives hand to mouth.

As per details the amount of Rs2000 to Rs7000 have been deducted from the salaries of police men.

An officer said that in Corona pandemic the police are in high risk, Govt should announce some extra relief package despite cutting their salaries, officer level deduction is good but these constables must exempt from deductions and provide relief.

After Doctors and paramedical staff police men are at higher risk of coronavirus.

“The police personnel are critically exposed to COVID-19 owing to the nature of their duty,” IGP Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar said.

He said the duties of the police force in the province had been multiplied due to the alarming increase in the coronavirus cases in the province.

According to details Sindh police is still being paid lower than other provinces and having no extra facilitates like other provinces.

Over the announcement of Prime Minister’s Corona Relief Fund a police man said that what became of Dam Fund which was also deducted from poor employees salaries the same thing will happen to this one.

Talking about Pakistan Army, Pakistan Air Force and Pakistan Navy that they are also contributing in Corona Fund an Inspector said that “Don’t you know their facilitates and privileged they are availing”, adding that they can donate but we cannot afford.

A citizen said that now police is not taking bribe to a common man during lockdown but they are not leaving any goods transport without taking bribe.

According to Karachiities now police is also worried as their daily bribe from Hawckers and hotels they used to take but due to lockdown their daily income have been stopped.