Doctor gunned down in Mianwali

A doctor was killed by unidentified armed men near Eidgah Chowk in Mianwali, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, Surgeon Dr Aftab Ahmad khan Niazi, a resident of Mianwali was on the way to his home after attending a private hospital. Police added when he reached near Eidgah Chowk on his car some unidentified armed men opened fire at his vehicle. As a result, he sustained severe bullet injuries.

Rescue 1122, shifted the injured to DHQ hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

District Police Officer (DPO) Hassan Asad Alvi took notice of the incident and sought a detailed inquiry report in this regard. He also ordered the police to arrest the culprits in 24 hours.