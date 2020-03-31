Doctor gunned down in Mianwali

A doctor was killed by unidentified armed men near Eidgah Chowk in Mianwali, police said on Tuesday. According to police, Surgeon Dr Aftab Ahmad khan Niazi, a resident of Mianwali was on the way to his home after attending a private hospital. Police added when he reached near Eidgah Chowk on his car some unidentified armed men opened fire at his vehicle. As a result, he sustained severe bullet injuries.Rescue 1122, shifted the injured to DHQ hospital where he succumbed to injuries. District Police Officer (DPO) Hassan Asad Alvi took notice of the incident and sought a detailed inquiry report in this regard. He also ordered the police to arrest the culprits in 24 hours.