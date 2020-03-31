AC turns down Talpur’s plea over unfreezing bank accounts

An accountability court has rejected a petition filed by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Faryal Talpur in the fake bank accounts case.

AC Judge Azam Khan conducted the hearing in which the judge ordered to hold Faryal Talpur’s bank accounts as she requested in plea to unfreeze the accounts of her children. AC reserved the verdict of her filed plea earlier on 10th March.

The lawyer of Talpur, Farooq H. Naek during the hearing pleaded that freezing an account was against the law before the approval of inquiry. However, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor, on the other hand, opposed the plea by stating that Faryal’s plea was not on merit.

On March 10, the AC had reserved verdict on PPP leader’s petition seeking restoration of her bank accounts.

During the hearing, the Talpur’s lawyer Farooq H. Naek had stated that freezing bank accounts of her client, before the approval of inquiry is against the law.

Opposing the plea, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor had said that transactions of billions of rupees conducted from the bank accounts of the accused. Faryal’s plea is not on merit, he continued.

“The bank accounts were freeze as per the law.”

Last year in December, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had approved the interim bail of Faryal Talpur in fake bank accounts case.

A two-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court (IHC), Justice Athar Minallah, had approved interim bail to Faryal Talpur while announcing its verdict.