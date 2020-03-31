Minister asks private school owners to reduce fees for two months in Punjab

Punjab Minister for Schools Education Dr Murad Raas has asked owners of private schools to cut 20 percent fees for the months of April and May amid coronavirus epidemic.

While chairing a meeting to review the fees of the private schools, Murad Raas requested the private school owners not to fire any teacher from their job due to present situation.

He said Punjab authorities have also started arrangements for introducing an online system for conducting academic sessions and classes in colleges and universities across the province.

The minister further said that the steps were taken to reduce burden and educational loss of the students amid the closure of all educational institutions due to coronavirus threats.

Previously, most of the private schools have not met the terms of the Supreme Court’s verdict of December 2018 that instructed the schools to decrease the monthly fees by twenty per cent. Manipulation of the highest orders remained successful and the schools reduced the tuition fee only that lowered the aggregate fee by three to four hundred rupees.

The fee vouchers of nearly all schools show an unnecessary head of “other charges”. This head could be removed to assist the parents during COVID-19 lockdown that has badly infected both the health and economy.