Shehbaz Sharif demands to summon NSC meeting

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif has called for a National Security Committee meeting.

Shehbaz Sharif in a statement said that the NSC meeting should be called to clarify whether there would be a lockdown in the country or not.

While criticizing Prime Minister, the PML-N leader said that Imran Khan’s address had raised the question of important national security decisions. The national strategy of saving the nation was not a child’s play, he maintained.

He said that hiding facts on corona pandemic from the masses will create more problems for the federal and provincial administrations.

He also urged that an urgent Parliamentary Monitoring Committee meeting should be set up to deliver the Corona Relief Fund.

Notably, National Security Committee (NSC) meeting held on March 14 had announced closure of educational institutions, borders besides cancellation of mass gatherings and partial suspension of flight operations.

A meeting of the country’s top civil-military body took place at the Prime Minister’s House under the chair of PM Imran Khan. The three services chiefs, the federal ministers for interior, foreign and law affairs as well as the education minister were in attendance in the meeting.