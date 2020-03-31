Media tycoon Mir Javed Rahman passes away battling lung cancer

Mir Javed Rahman, elder brother of media tycoon Shakil-ur-Rahman has passed away battling lung cancer in Sindh’s capital.

The deceased was the chairman and printer, publisher of the Jang Group. He had been under treatment at a private hospital in Karachi.

Senior journalist, Hamid Mir also expressed condolences over Mir Javed Rahman’s loss. He tweeted that it was very sad news that the publisher of Jang Group Mir Javed Rehman left this world due to cancer.

Very sad news publisher of Jang Group Mir Javed Rehman left this world due to cancer in Karachi this afternoon his brother Mir Shakeel ur Rehman was not able to see him due to his arrest by NAB,courts never allowed him to see his brother may Allah rest the soul of MJR in peace pic.twitter.com/1D6DyiyqDA — Hamid Mir (@HamidMirPAK) March 31, 2020

Former chief minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif offered his condolences, saying that Mir Javed ur Rahman had perpetuated the legacy of his father by contributing indelibly to the field of journalism.

“He had the honour of spearheading an institution which always made strides in favour of the nation and the country,” said the PML-N president.

PML-N spokesperson and former state minister of information Marriyum Aurangzeb expressed deep sorrow over the passing of the Jang Group publisher, offering condolence to the bereaved family.

PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira called it a time of great loss for Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman’s family and the entire Jang Group.

He said that the world is cognizant of the services rendered by the deceased in the field of brave and impartial journalism.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also expressed grief the death of Mir Javed ur Rahman, offering condolence to the family of the deceased.

Bilawal said that the journalistic efforts made by Mir Javed ur Rahman will always be remembered. “Mir Javed ur Rahman was a torchbearer of his father’s legacy of freedom of expression.”