Artificial inflation continues to rise in Islamabad

The artificial inflation has been rising in the federal capital despite the lockdown in the city.

According to details, the Federal Capital District Magistrate and the city of Kotwal have been continuously giving false reports to the Prime Minister’s Secretariat and other concerned institutions about the on-going situation. However, artificial inflation still remains a huge problem for the poor people trapped in lock-down.

No vegetable vendor is selling the items according to the rate list before 10 o’clock, and after the designated time, the rate list which is shown to costumers is handwritten without the signature or seal of any official officer. Moreover, vegetables and fruits are being sold at increased prices.

Notably, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has estimated that the country‘s inflation may rise as high as 13pc, but the government’s estimates it remain within the range of 11-13pc for the current fiscal year.

Earlier this year, Prime Minister Imran Khan directed all provincial governments to take effective administrative actions to control rising food prices and carry out timely planning to maintain the demand and supply of basic items. He said possible efforts should also be made to eradicate food adulteration using modern technology.

The premier said he will review the progress in this regard on a weekly basis through video conference and exchange views to address problems faced by general public.