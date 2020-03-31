Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro to provode ration with his one-month salary

As the state grapples with the coronavirus outbreak, Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro, Capt (R) Farid uddin Mustafa on Monday announced to donate his one-month salary to support deserving families by providing ration.

Announcing the decision, Deputy Commissioner said that this was a goodwill gesture to express his solidarity with the people of the state in their fight against the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Divulging more, the deputy commissioner said that during curfew-like situations daily wagers including rickshaw pullers, laborers, and construction workers are among worst hit people because they have limited resources to feed their families as they rely on their daily wages. The deputy commissioner state that no doubt, the government is doing its best to help this weaker section of the society although it was our social responsibility to come forward for their help and donate in such funds besides providing them essential commodities.

Notably, the government is pro-active in discharging its duty to provide the medical care and treatment of the people and to provide all essential services and amenities to the people in this crucial time.

In a similar move, to help those whose livelihood is affected as a result of the state-wide lockdown, Peshawar Zalmi Chairman, Javed Afridi on Tuesday announced to donate Rs 10 million for the Prime Minister’s Corona Relief Fund.

Afridi in a tweet said Zalmi Foundation would donate Rs 10 million to the Corona Relief Fund, said a press release issued here.

He hoped that every Pakistani would be able to play his role in these difficult times and he also requested them to contribute to the Corona Relief Fund.