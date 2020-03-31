Curfew remains only solution to keep people confined to home

As people continue to venture out and social distancing guidelines are also not being adhered to despite lockdown, the curfew remains only solution to keep people inside homes.

Even though, government had already taken all noteworthy directives to curb Coronavirus. Precautionary messages have also been conveyed time to time that public gatherings could lead to escalation of the prevailing situation as so far nearly 1664 positive cases have been reported, 21 died from different parts of the country.

According to Sindh health department COVID 19 cases raised the province’s tally to 508 whereas Karachi reaches at 233 confirmed cases so far. A far as world concerned, more than 7, 00000 COVID-19 cases have been registered in 200 countries and death toll of 30,000 have been recorded globally. According to the police official, in some settlements in the karachi– the free movement of residents inside streets and on motor bikes has been partially seen.

Regrettably, failing to comply with the government’s instructions to stay indoors, it is probably the time came for government to decide to impose curfew wherever necessary as many people continue to go out of their homes despite the lockdown ordered.

While talking to Dailutimes, Senior leader, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Syeda Shehla Raza said, “Difficult decisions need to be taken in difficult times, it becomes necessary to impose and enforce curfew to “survive these tough times”. Sindh government is determined to elevate this infectious disease, in this regard, Sindh govt has taken onboard all welfare organizations, she added.

She urged that welfare organization, those distributing Ration separately, could work together with government to ensure the commodities delivered as planned.

She said, “It needs to fight against corona pandemic to the narrowest extent and the drastic measures should come as part of the country’s efforts to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Dailytimes repeatedly tried to find out the version of provincial leaders of PTI and MQM regarding the rising situation of coronavirus in the province Sindh but could not contact them.

Now, it is up to the government to take action as per the local situation and give necessary instructions to the authority that have the powers to impose curfew. If the government does go ahead with imposing a curfew as an extraordinary step to save the lives of nation, it would be a concrete step to slow the increasing speed of corona cases.