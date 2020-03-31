The New York luxury hotels offering free rooms to healthcare workers

As the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continues to climb in the US, and particularly, in New York, businesses based in the city are stepping up to help in any way they can.

On March 25, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a briefing that revealed the virus was continuing to spread, with a peak projected to hit in about three weeks and a shortage of available critical hospital equipment, like beds and ventilators.

But Cuomo did have a bit of good news to share, when he took to Twitter to thank the Four Seasons Hotel New York for offering all hospital workers a free place to stay.

The Four Seasons Hotel on 57th Street will provide FREE lodging to doctors, nurses & medical personnel currently working to respond to the #COVID19 pandemic. Thank you @FourSeasons. The first of many hotels we hope will make their rooms available. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 25, 2020

The five-star hotel, which is located in one of Manhattan’s wealthiest areas, is the first hotel to open its doors to healthcare workers battling coronavirus, but Cuomo’s tweet made it clear he hopes it’s not the last.

“Many of those working in New York City have to travel long distances to and from their homes after putting in 18-hour days,” said Ty Warner, who is the founder and chairman of the company that owns the hotel, in a statement.

In addition to the Four Seasons’ pledge to help, several other NYC-based companies have offered their services, with more being announced each day.