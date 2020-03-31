Bill and Hillary Clinton send over 400 pizzas to New York hospital workers

Doctors and nurses on the front lines of the battle against coronavirus are facing unprecedented challenges. Some hospitals, especially in New York, are overwhelmed with patients, and hospital staffs are working tirelessly — sometimes without the proper protective equipment. On Thursday, one hospital in the area received a meaningful thank-you gesture from some famous New York residents.

“Amazing !!! I am an ER doctor at Dobbs Ferry NY and just received pizza from the Clintons,” tweeted Dr. Angela Cirilli, who works at St. John’s Riverside Hospital and Dobbs Ferry Emergency Medicine in Westchester County.

Thank you to the CLintons for pizza today at DOBBS FERRY ED! Leaders like you will get us through this. So much gratitude thank you thank you thank you https://t.co/o09VDggC0K — Angela cirilli (@cirilliang) March 25, 2020

“Thank you !!!! We NEED LEADERS LIKE YOU in this tough time. So much gratitude I didn’t know how else to reach you to say thank you — Angela cirilli, MD,” her tweet continued.

Mr. Nick’s Pizza in Tarrytown, which is also in Westchester County, said the pizza came from their shop. “Thank you to Bill and @hillaryclinton for taking care of and feeding the very hardworking doctors, nurses, custodians, security and staff in the local hospitals,” the staff shared on Instagram.

When news got out that the Clintons extended their thanks in the form of pizzas, their daughter, Chelsea Clinton, shared her thoughts.

Thank you to the medical professionals, grocery store employees, delivery drivers, pharmacy workers, mail carriers, firefighters, police, nursing home employees, and everyone else who is working to save lives and keep us all going right now. Thank you, thank you, thank you. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 25, 2020

“My first thought was gratitude for hospital staff everywhere,” Chelsea Clinton tweeted. “My second was, of course she did. My third, I admit, was the pizzagate folks are going to go into overdrive to fit this into their conspiracy theory. And, I love my mom @HillaryClinton.”

Hillary Clinton has been vocal on social media during the coronavirus outbreak, often using Twitter to share information about new safety measures, and she has also criticized President Trump’s handling of the crisis.

“It’s incredible that this has to be said: Letting thousands of people needlessly suffer and die is wrong. It’s also not a recipe for rescuing the economy,” she tweeted on Tuesday.