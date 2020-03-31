COVID-19: Press freedom group demands media workers’ safety

A group of leading press freedom advocates has warned the world leaders in an open letter that keeping media workers in jail amounted to a death penalty amid the coronavirus pandemic, that has claimed more than 36,900 lives across the globe.

The letter issued by the committee stated, ‘For journalists jailed in countries affected by the coronavirus, freedom is now a matter of life and death. Imprisoned journalists have no control over their surroundings, cannot choose to isolate, and are often denied necessary medical care,” it stated.

In this regard, the press freedom advocates had launched a social media campaign to free some 250 journalists, who according to them are being held behind bars in China, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Eritrea, Vietnam and Iran in relation to their work.

News organisations have had to reinvent decades of working practices in days. Large numbers of journalists are self-isolating or quarantined, travel has been reduced between countries and within countries. As Covid-19 spreads, so do the levels of anxiety around what we know and don’t know, who and what to trust, and how to stay safe – physically and mentally – as journalists working in uncertain times.

Journalists should be aware of their own health constantly and if they experience any of the symptoms of the virus, they need to inform their employers, and should follow policies of the country or government where they are working

Media workers with certain underlying health conditions who fall into the at-risk groups should not cover this story.

Journalists need to be self-sufficient in such circumstances, and ensure they do not rely on the services or supplies of already affected communities which will be under pressure. They should carry out proper risk assessments and be aware of the kit and equipment they need for particular locations (this may vary by location and over time).

All journalists should have contingency plans which they have shared with their line managers in the event of them falling ill or finding themselves unable to leave the place they are working.