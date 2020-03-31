Italy to extend lockdown at least until Easter

The Italian government has decided to extend the country’s lockdown until at least Easter which is 12th April due to the spread of coronavirus, which has claimed 11,591 lives so far in Italy.

The lockdown in Italy which was due to end on Friday will now continue until at least 12th April. Health Minister Roberto Speranza in this regard announced the extension till mid-April.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte in this regard said that the nearly three-week shutdown had been very tough economically. According to him, the alarming situation will not last very long. “We can study ways of lifting restrictions but it will have to be done gradually,” he added.

Health Minister Roberto Speranza later announced that “all containment measures would be extended at least until Easter” on April 12.

Business closures and a ban on public gatherings were to have expired on Friday.

Italy was the first Western nation to impose sweeping restrictions to stem a pandemic that has claimed more than 36,000 lives worldwide.

Its own toll grew by 812 on Monday and the number of infections reported by the civil protection service surpassed 100,000.

But fresh evidence also suggested that COVID-19 was spreading more slowly than when the first victim died in Italy on February 21.

The daily rate of new infections dropped to 4.1 percent – a fraction of the 62 percent level registered a month ago.

The number of people suffering from the illness at its epicentre in the northern Lombardy region also dropped for the first time.

And the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 across the nation of 60 million people hit a new high.