Sherry Rehman terms PM’s Tiger force a ‘bad idea’

Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentary leader in the Senate Sherry Rehman has termed the Prime Minister’s ‘Tiger force’ a bad idea.

Sherry Rehman took to Twitter and said that the federation and provinces must use union councils.

“Tiger force” is a bad idea. The federation/provinces must use unioncouncils, DCs,mohallah committees, BISP data (which it is calling Ehsas/kafalat) to disburse funds to the poorest institutionally,NOT politically.Party-based volunteers called “tigers” for fund-distro a disaster https://t.co/KoC4uaOac7 — SenatorSherryRehman (@sherryrehman) March 31, 2020

She wrote that the system of party-based volunteers called Tigers for fund-distribution was a disastrous idea. She added that Prime Minister Imran Khan has once again fallen back on overseas Pakistanis for donations to combat coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Rehman in her tweet had criticized the ‘Corona Relief Youth Tiger Force’ initiated by the prime minister, comprising of young volunteers to aid the government in helping the needy throughout Pakistan.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood on Monday said that the Coronavirus Relief Tiger Force was not meant to recruit PTI activists instead it is a force for Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday chaired a meeting to finalize a mechanism to be adopted for ‘Coronavirus Relief Tiger Force’- a volunteer program aimed at carrying out activities at the time of the pandemic.

The volunteers will also be empowered to report anyone hoarding essential items or profiteering from them.

The data compiled through the exercise will consistently be shared with related deputy commissioners of the districts where the tasks will be performed.

The volunteer force will also work as make-shift security and vigilance team at quarantine centres in the country to ensure all safety standards and precautionary measures are taken and upheld.