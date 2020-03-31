Harry and Meghan say farewell as they shut down their Sussex Royal Instagram account

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s new life began Monday as they bid farewell to their Sussexroyal Instagram account and its 11 million followers and promised to reconnect soon.

After Tuesday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will no longer will allowed to use the word “royal” in connection with their commercial and charitable activities, under the terms of their agreement with his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, over their decision to step down as senior working royals to move to North America and become financially independent.

It is not clear what will replace Sussexroyal or when, but it seems certain something will, judging from what they posted.

“While you may not see us here, the work continues,” they said in their last post on the site. “Thank you to this community – for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great!”

They added, “What’s most important right now is the health and wellbeing of everyone across the globe and finding solutions for the many issues that have presented themselves as a result of this pandemic.”

Harry and Meghan, who are said to be living in Los Angeles and working on launching a nonprofit, wrote, “As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute.”

The Queen previously said they must stop using the word ‘Royal’ and they are reportedly looking for a new trademark.