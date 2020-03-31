Coronavirus: Malaysia’s Queen cooks for healthcare personnel

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to escalate around the world – claiming the lives of 19,744 people worldwide – the Queen of Malaysia helping people in need by utilising her cooking skills. Malaysia has seen 1,796 cases and 16 deaths so far and Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah – who is the wife of Al-Sultan Abdullah Al-Haj of Pahang – has been supporting those helping to fight the virus by cooking them traditional Malaysian meals and treats.“Today’s dishes that I would be sending to the Sungai Buloh Hospital and the Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC) are ayam gulai tempoyak, fried cabbage and salted egg, ” Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah wrote on her Instagram account. Ayam gulai tempoyak is a chicken dish cooked with curry-like sauce and a Malay condiment made from fermented durian. View this post on Instagram the least i could do ….. for the govt servants sacrificing their lives ….. i salute themA post shared by SPB Raja Permaisuri Agong (@airtangan_tunkuazizah) on Mar 21, 2020 at 3:39am PDT She captioned another photo: “The least I could do…for the govt servants sacrificing their lifes [sic]… I salute them.”Many people praised Tunku Azizah for her caring nature especially during a national crisis that is gripping the country.“Alhamdulilah, we are blessed to have a caring queen, ” said a commentatorLast Sunday, Tunku Azizah also treated medical personnel at the Sungai Buloh Hospital and the CPRC to her cooking.