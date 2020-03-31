Dubai Expo 2020 recommends postponing a year amid virus

The organisers of Expo 2020 Dubai have supported a decision to postpone the event for a year due to global disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Dubai has poured billions of dollars into Expo 2020, hoping the exhibition will generate new business and spur its economy amid a slowdown in growth.

While the event is set to begin in October, the organisers said in a statement on Monday that “many countries have been significantly impacted by Covid-19 and they have expressed a need to postpone Expo’s opening by one year to enable them to overcome this challenge”.

The statement also quoted Dimitri S Kerkentzes, the secretary-general of the Bureau International des Expositions which had awarded the fair to Dubai in 2014, as saying the recommendation was “welcome” under the circumstances.

The event has helped boost Dubai’s critical real-estate market and had officials hoping for more tourists in the city-state that is home to the world’s busiest airport for international travel.

However, the pandemic has currently grounded flights by Dubai’s long-haul carrier Emirates, jeopardised global tourism and caused further panic in a real-estate market already down by a third since the 2014 announcement.

An estimated 11 million overseas visitors were expected to attend the showpiece of culture, business and technology featuring pavilions from 192 countries.

A final decision will be made in June by member states of the Paris-based Bureau International des Expositions, which awards the event.