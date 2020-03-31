Turkey's prisoners produce coronavirus masks for hospitals ...

Turkish prisoners across six different prisons produce 1.5 million single-use masks every month, the country’s Ministry of Justice announced yesterday.

“Inmate workshops that were recently launched in several Turkish prisons contribute to the production of 80 types of hospital supplies, including masks, nurses’ and surgeons’ clothing,” the ministry announced in an official statement, adding that in recent weeks, the prisoners had increased their production levels following the coronavirus outbreak.

On Sunday, the Turkish authorities confirmed that the number of people infected by the virus had risen to 9,217, including 131 deaths and 105 recoveries.

At least 764,866 people worldwide have contracted the virus, of whom more than 36,864 have died and 160,148 have recovered. The World Health Organisation has declared the crisis to be a pandemic.

Earlier, Turkey’s government threatened medical mask manufacturers with seizure if they don’t stop hoarding and start selling their products to the health ministry, as the death toll from the new coronavirus increased to 30 over the weekend.

Turkish police forces raided factories nationwide over the weekend and handed a warning to the business owners over the lack of products in the market, with Turkey grappling with a rising number in Covid-19 cases, which has reached 1,236.

Turkey’s Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said during a news conference that the government signed a deal with 20 mask manufacturers, and said additional measures will be taken against the manufacturers who do not cooperate.