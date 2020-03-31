First U.S. military service member dies from coronavirus

“Today is a sad day for the Department of Defense as we have lost our first American service member – active, reserve or Guard – to coronavirus,” Defense Secretary Mark Esper said in a statement. “This is a stinging loss for our military community, and our condolences go out to his family, friends, civilian co-workers and the entire National Guard community.”

“Our thoughts are with his wife, children, and their family,” New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy wrote on Twitter.

It was not immediately clear if the guardsman had been participating in duties across the New York tri-state area to mitigate coronavirus outbreak response. His age was not provided.

The nationwide death toll from the coronavirus pandemic climbed past 3,000 on Monday, the deadliest day yet.