Egypt’s banks told to limit withdrawals and deposits

Egyptian banks have been instructed to apply temporary limits on daily withdrawals and deposits in a move seemingly designed to control inflation and hoarding during the coronavirus’ spread.

The daily limit for individuals would be 10,000 Egyptian pounds ($635) and 50,000 pounds for companies, a central bank statement said, though businesses will be exempt from the withdrawal limits if the money is used to pay employees. The central bank has also limited daily ATM withdrawals and deposits to 5,000 pounds, it said in a statement. Central bank governor Tarek Amer said on a talk show late on Sunday that 30 billion Egyptian pounds($1.91 billion) have been withdrawn from banks in the past three weeks. Egypt reported 33 new coronavirus cases and four fatalities on Sunday, bringing the totals to 609 confirmed infections and 40 deaths.