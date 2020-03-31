CDWP approves two position papers worth Rs 466.264m, recommends four to ECNEC

Central Development Working Party (CDWP) meeting on Monday, presided over by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan, considered nine projects and approved 02 Position Papers worth Rs. 466.264 million and recommended 04 Position Papers worth Rs. 133 billion to ECNEC for consideration.

Secretary Planning Zafar Hasan, senior officials from federal and provincial governments were also participated in the meeting while representatives from provincial governments participated through videoconference. Projects related to Health, Physical Planning & Housing, Transport & Communication and Water Resources were considered during the meeting. Health related project from Govt. of Punjab namely ‘Punjab Human Capital Investment project” worth Rs. 52800 million was referred to ECNEC. The project envisages increasing the access to quality health, education and social protection services among poor and vulnerable households in 11 districts of the Punjab.

Two Position Papers related to Physical Planning & Housing were presented in the meeting. First project titled “Construction of Admin Block, Magazine Quarter Guard, Barracks, MT Shed, Horse Stable & Parade Ground in Diplomatic Enclave, Islamabad” worth Rs. 280 million was approved in the meeting. Second Position Paper titled “Construction of 4 Nos, B type Police Station in Various Sector of Islamabad” worth Rs. 185.416 million was also approved in the meeting.

Two Position papers related to Transport & Communications were presented namely “Peshawar Northern Bypass” worth Rs. 21338.05 million and “Up-gradation , widening and Construction of Surab- Hoshab Road N-85 (454 km)” worth Rs.28823.549 million both were referred to ECNC for further approval.

The last project relating to Govt. of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa “Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Irrigated Agriculture Improvement Project” worth Rs. 30048.747 million was also referred to ECNEC for further approval.