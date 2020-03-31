PCB, franchises looking for a solution to determine PSL winners

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises are looking to find a favourable solution for the conclusion of the tournament’s fifth edition, which was suspended, before the knockout stage, due to novel coronavirus (COVID-19) fears. According to details, the board officials held an internal meeting on the matter and forwarded their recommendations to Chairman Ehsan Mani and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Wasim Khan. According to reports, the PCB’s top hierarchy is likely to discuss the suitable recommendations with the franchises, in a teleconference, later this week. Although, Director Media Samiul Hasan Burney has said that no meeting is scheduled for this week.

It is further revealed that the board is eager to ensure that the remaining matches of the tournament also take place in order to bag the revenue generated from gate-money and broadcasting deal. Earlier, Wasim has already stated that the PCB is considering three options in order to determine this year’s winner of PSL. These options include: giving the title to the top-ranked side, Multan Sultans, in case the playoffs can’t take place, holding the tournament in November or playing the remaining matches one week before next year’s edition. It must be noted that Multan Sultans’ all-rounder Shahid Afridi, spin bowling coach Mushtaq Ahmed and fast-bowling coach Azhar Mahmood have already voiced their opinion in favour of crowning their franchise as this year’s champions.